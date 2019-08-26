Living under the threat of a landslide

Video

Residents in part of the Swansea Valley have spoken about living with the threat of a landslide from the mountain above.

The hillside above Pantteg, Godre'r Graig and Ystalyfera is made up of hard sandstone sitting above softer rock and old mine workings.

Sixty years ago, landslides destroyed some of the homes and engulfed the road of Pantyffynnon.

Other smaller ones have happened since.