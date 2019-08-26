The villages with a moving mountain above them

Video

Living under the threat of a landslide is nothing new for people in a part of the Swansea Valley.

The hillside above Pantteg, Godre'r Graig and Ystalyfera is made up of hard sandstone sitting above softer rock and old mine workings.

The worst incident came 60 years ago when landslides destroyed some of the homes and engulfed the road of Pantyffynnon.

No-one died but all that remains of the village is a footpath, which used to be the main road.