Students across Wales celebrate GCSE results

Pupils in Wales have received their GCSE results, with a slight improvement on last year's grades.

The number of students achieving A*-C rose by 1.2 percentage points to 62.8%, but it is still one of the lowest totals over the past 10 years.

Qualifications Wales said the number of GCSEs sat in Wales this year rose from 271,761 to 295,690, and national overall results were stable.

Here are a number of students who picked up their results on Thursday.