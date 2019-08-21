Shipwreck from 1854 found on beach

Video

The remains of a shipwreck dating back 150 years have been revealed on the Abergele coast.

Experts have "tentatively identified" the wreck as the 35-tonne wooden sloop Endeavour that sunk without trace in gales in October 1854.

The remains of the 45ft (14m) long vessel were found at Pensarn beach in Conwy county by a member of the public following bad weather in July.

Archaeologist Paul Belford, chief executive of the Clwyd-Powys Archaeological Trust, said more ancient and historic ruins could be uncovered as extreme weather caused by climate change becomes more frequent.