Puppy helps girl, 8, to cope with diabetes

Video

A family is hoping a seven-month-old golden retriever will help their daughter manage her type 1 diabetes.

Ellie May Hodges, eight, from Holywell, Flintshire, was diagnosed when she was just two.

The condition can have a big impact emotionally, as well as physically, but the puppy - named Lilly - has made a huge difference to Ellie May, her family said.

They are hoping to train Lilly as a medical detection dog who will be able to wake Ellie May at night if her blood sugars are too high or too low.

Ellie May's sister, Megan, 10, said she has seen a big difference since Lilly arrived.

"It's given her lots of confidence," she said.