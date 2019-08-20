Teaching rugby to high-security prisoners

Video

Women in a high-security prison in Peru are learning to play rugby thanks to a student from Wales.

Jo Penrose has been teaching rugby to children in and around the rural city of Cajamarca over the last two summers during her breaks from university.

And after a trip to a prison, the 20-year-old, from Machen near Caerphilly, decided to start teaching women there.

She said: "As soon as I met the women, they were really lovely, they were really kind to me.

"They were really encouraging when my Spanish wasn't on point."

The student said she was "massively impressed" by how their technique had improved over the two months.