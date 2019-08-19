Beauty spot hostel 'falling apart at the seams'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Snowdonia youth hostel 'falling apart at the seams'
A youth hostel in Snowdonia is attempting to raise funds to pay for a £2m renovation.
Bryn Gwynant, on the shores of Llyn Gwynant in Gwynedd, has been operating since 1959.
But it is now in need of a "major redevelopment" according to the Youth Hostel Association.
The mountaineer Sir Chris Bonington is patron of the campaign to raise £500,000 towards the project.
-
19 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window