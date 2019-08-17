'I can wake up and not know who I am'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Caerphilly mother with amnesia can lose her memories
When Shauna Loader was 18, she forgot who she was.
She has dissociative amnesia, which can leave her unaware of where she is and who her family is, with memories coming back in a "staged process".
Two days after giving birth to her son, she did not know who he was.
When the memory of him came back to her, it was "really overwhelming".
"I felt guilty. I thought he was going to hate me forever," she added.
17 Aug 2019
