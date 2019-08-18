The small businesses fighting plastic pollution

Video

"I love the fact that I can take something that's been washed up on the beach and create something that people love to wear and feel comfortable in," said designer Carys Griffiths.

She creates bikinis made with discarded plastics, fishing nets and textiles.

Ms Griffiths, from Loughor, Swansea, is not the only one tackling plastic pollution.

Two women in Monmouthshire run a delivery service, where they refill empty bottles with household essentials, and bring them to your door.

Another store in Barry is planning to offer workshops for people to make their own dishwasher tablets and learn how to repair and reuse broken items.