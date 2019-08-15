Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I've been taking drugs for 30 years'
Long-term drug users in Swansea have said they know "loads" of people who have died from substance misuse.
Latest figures showed 2018 was the highest for the number of recorded drug-related deaths in Wales.
There were 208 deaths registered due to drug misuse, compared with 185 in 2017.
Wales came second only to the north east of England for the highest mortality rate for drug-related deaths.
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window