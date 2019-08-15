Video

A man from Cardiff raised more than £2,000 for a transplant appeal charity by pulling a 1.7 tonne BMW over a marathon distance.

Max Glover completed the challenge at Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, Leicestershire, in a shade under 22 hours.

He was raising money for the Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospitals Charity Transplant Appeal after a friend had a double lung transplant.

He said the finished the challenge by "putting one foot in front of the other".