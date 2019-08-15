Phone boxes 'used for drug taking and dealing'
Phone boxes are being used for drug dealing and taking, according to community leaders.

Two boxes have already been removed from Butetown, Cardiff, but there have been calls for the last ones to go too.

Residents, a councillor and religious leaders believe it would help deal with the problem.

But BT said the boxes which were removed were taken away because they were underused.

