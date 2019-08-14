Emiliano Sala: High carbon monoxide level in blood

Video

Footballer Emiliano Sala had potentially fatal levels of the poisonous gas carbon monoxide in his blood when the plane he was in crashed into the English Channel.

A report by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau into the deaths of Sala and his pilot, David Ibbotson, said toxicology tests on Sala's body found levels that could cause a seizure, heart attack or unconsciousness.

The Argentine player and Mr Ibbotson, of Crowle, North Lincolnshire, died in the crash on 21 January.

Mr Ibbotson's body has not been found, but the AAIB said he was likely to have been exposed to the gas too.