A mother who lost her baby while giving birth has described the moment she found out he had died.

Arthur Wyn Jones died at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen in March 2017 as his mother Kara Jones, a diabetic, gave birth.

She said she had been pleading for an early delivery because she knew something was wrong, but was told it was "normal".

"I didn't meet Arthur. I never met him, I never held him," Ms Jones, from Ceredigion, said.

A report by Hywel Dda health board said "numerous missed opportunities to acknowledge the complexity of the pregnancy" were likely to have contributed to his death.

