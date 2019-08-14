Vocational qualifications 'not an easy option'

Video

A BTec student who has been offered a place at university said practical qualifications can be more appropriate than academic ones such as A-levels.

Tasnim Bhuiyan, 21, from Cardiff is one of thousands of students in Wales getting their final results today.

He said the practical nature of the BTec qualification helped him get a place studying computer security at the University of South Wales.

It comes as employers' body CBI Wales has said parents and teachers should put a greater focus on vocational qualifications.