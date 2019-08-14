Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BTec results: Vocational qualifications 'not an easy option'
A BTec student who has been offered a place at university said practical qualifications can be more appropriate than academic ones such as A-levels.
Tasnim Bhuiyan, 21, from Cardiff is one of thousands of students in Wales getting their final results today.
He said the practical nature of the BTec qualification helped him get a place studying computer security at the University of South Wales.
It comes as employers' body CBI Wales has said parents and teachers should put a greater focus on vocational qualifications.
14 Aug 2019
