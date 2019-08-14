'It's always rammed' say train passengers

Video

There are no quick answers to solve overcrowding on Welsh trains, says an industry expert.

Transport for Wales took over the Wales and Border franchise from Arriva Trains Wales in October.

But transport professor Stuart Cole says the lines are still feeling the pinch from a historic lack of investment.

The rail company says things will get better - and it is ready to spend heavily.

But that's not making it any easier to get into work today for some commuters.