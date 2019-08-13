What 'compelled' travel writers about Wales?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What 'compelled' Lonely Planet travel writers about Wales?
Writers for one of the world's most well known travel guides have described parts of Wales as "memorable, beautiful, surprising and compelling".
Lonely Planet has listed the UK's best 500 things to see and do.
In total, 47 Welsh experiences are named by the travel guide.
-
13 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-wales-49337748/what-compelled-lonely-planet-travel-writers-about-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window