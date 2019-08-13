What 'compelled' travel writers about Wales?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What 'compelled' Lonely Planet travel writers about Wales?

Writers for one of the world's most well known travel guides have described parts of Wales as "memorable, beautiful, surprising and compelling".

Lonely Planet has listed the UK's best 500 things to see and do.

In total, 47 Welsh experiences are named by the travel guide.

  • 13 Aug 2019
Go to next video: A women-only trekking trip to Morocco