'It's mine time to shine'
Overcoming Asperger's syndrome to win a place in medical school

It is not just the exams that stand in way of Zoe Bannister's dream of a place in medical school.

She must also overcome the challenges of phobias and having Asperger's syndrome.

And she has - with a coveted spot at Cardiff University to study medicine in the autumn, as long as she gets her A-level grades on Thursday.

  • 13 Aug 2019
