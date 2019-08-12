Ash Dykes vows adventures will get 'more ambitious'
Video

Ash Dykes finishes river Yangtze solo walking challenge

After becoming the first person to walk the length of the river Yangtze solo, Ash Dykes has vowed his adventures will get "more ambitious".

Dykes, from Old Colwyn, Conwy, completed the challenge on Monday after a year of trekking through China.

He also said his river walk would "go down in the history books".

