Online rapping challenge to fight knife crime
More than 100 people have joined an online campaign to tackle knife crime by recording videos of themselves rapping.
The knives down challenge was started by Cardiff-based rapper Marvin "Starvz" Heron.
He said the response to the challenge had been "overwhelming" and he hoped the message would spread beyond Cardiff.
Knife crime in Wales increased by 20% in the year to March 2019.
12 Aug 2019
