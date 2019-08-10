Media player
Weather: Car stuck in Eisteddfod mud given helping hand
A driver was given a helping hand after a car got stuck in the mud at the National Eisteddfod near Llanrwst.
It comes after windy weather led to road disruptions, fallen trees and power disruption in parts of Wales.
The knights in shining raincoats were captured on camera giving the car a push, and waving off the driver once they gained control of the vehicle.
10 Aug 2019
