Charity expanding into other mountain communities

Media player
Video
The Outdoor Partnership: Snowdonia charity set to expand
A Snowdonia-based charity is set to expand into mountain areas in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.
The Outdoor Partnership offers equipment and qualifications in activities such as kayaking and climbing.
Following a £2,920,462 National Lottery Community Fund grant, it will launch projects in East Ayrshire in Scotland, Newry in Northern Ireland and Cumbria in England.
08 Aug 2019
