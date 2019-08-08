Charity expanding into other mountain communities
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Outdoor Partnership: Snowdonia charity set to expand

A Snowdonia-based charity is set to expand into mountain areas in Scotland, England and Northern Ireland.

The Outdoor Partnership offers equipment and qualifications in activities such as kayaking and climbing.

Following a £2,920,462 National Lottery Community Fund grant, it will launch projects in East Ayrshire in Scotland, Newry in Northern Ireland and Cumbria in England.

  • 08 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Why is British climbing on the rise?