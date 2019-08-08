Dashcam captures wheelchair on roundabout
Dashcam captures electric wheelchair on Port Talbot roundabout

Stephen Quick captured footage on his dashcam of a woman in an electric wheelchair going the wrong way on a roundabout.

The incident happened on the A48 near Port Talbot earlier this week.

A spokeswoman for South Wales Police said: "We would urge anyone with concerns of a person's behaviour on a road to please report it to us and encourage people to use designated crossing points."

