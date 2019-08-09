Would you use virtual reality in labour?

Video

Virtual reality is being tested by mothers-to-be at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Head of midwifery at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Suzanne Hardacre, said the technology can offer an alternative for pain management.

"There's a great opportunity particularly to use this with women in early labour, to try and help them with some breathing and relaxation and take them out of the moment."

Ms Hardacre added that it has a potential to be used with women who have had traumatic birth experiences in the past.