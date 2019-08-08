Lorry stuck on notoriously steep road
Video

Lorry stuck on notoriously steep Tower Hill

A lorry became stuck on a hill which is notoriously steep with sharp bends.

Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene on Tower Hill, Haverfordwest, near St Mary's Church at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.

Residents say heavy vehicles and caravans are often wrongly directed by sat-navs.

The lorry has now been moved and the road is open.

