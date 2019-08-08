Media player
Video
Lorry stuck on notoriously steep Tower Hill
A lorry became stuck on a hill which is notoriously steep with sharp bends.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene on Tower Hill, Haverfordwest, near St Mary's Church at about 08:00 BST on Thursday.
Residents say heavy vehicles and caravans are often wrongly directed by sat-navs.
The lorry has now been moved and the road is open.
08 Aug 2019
