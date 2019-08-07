Media player
Tapiwa Matuwi: Swansea family's agony over missing son
Tapiwa Matuwi's parents have not seen their son for six months since he vanished after a night out with friends.
He was last seen by Swansea Marina at about 07:00 on 7 February after visiting Fiction nightclub.
His father, Munyaradzi Zvada said: "Every moment, every day, we are living this nightmare".
More than 1,200 posters have been placed around south Wales by family and friends since Mr Matuwi vanished.
Mr Zvada said his son would "never" run away from home.
-
07 Aug 2019
