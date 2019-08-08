Media player
Cancer patient encourages men to talk about hair loss
Nic Cumpilido was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015.
He said the chemotherapy and radiotherapy to fight the cancer caused hair loss that made people "stare" at him.
Though upsetting, Nic, 24, learned to embrace the issue with several funny hairstyles.
However, he turned down the offer of wearing a wig.
"I didn't want one, partially because as a male, having a wig felt bizarre," he said.
Cancer charities believe that stigma is preventing many male cancer patients from accessing support for hair loss.
08 Aug 2019
