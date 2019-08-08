Would you fancy going back to school in summer?

Video

Like 75 other primary schools around Wales, Cadoxton Primary, in Barry, welcomes children back for three weeks during the summer holidays.

"It's just been something that has become the heart and soul of what our school is about," head teacher Janet Hayward said.

A healthy breakfast and lunch is served at the schools, with lessons replaced with sports and activities.

Student Jess said: "We play, do art, make new friends - it's my first year here and I really enjoy it."