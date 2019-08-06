Media player
Pontypool explosion: 'My only child has been ripped away from me'
The parents of a man who died in a garage explosion have described the moment they found out.
Christopher Jones, 32, died at his parents' home in Pontypool on 22 July.
Mr Jones had been allowed out of the Talygarn mental health unit at County Hospital in Pontypool, his parents say.
But the first they knew about him being let out was after the explosion.
"I just collapsed because then I knew," his mother Kathie Jones said.
Aneurin Bevan health board said it could not comment at this time.
06 Aug 2019
