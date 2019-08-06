Classic police car was family's 'place of refuge'

Video

A man who bought an old police car for £50 in the 1970s said it became a "place of refuge" for his family.

Brian Gough, who was a single parent, owned the 1951 black Wolseley for 12 years before donating it to South Wales Police's museum in 1986, when he could no longer afford to run it.

Now 82, Mr Gough has been allowed behind the wheel of the car for the first time in 33 years.

Mr Gough, of Caldicot, Monmouthshire, said: "I have never let it go and tracked it throughout my life."