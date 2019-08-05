'They are warriors, they are fighting'
Conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye continue to surprise doctors

They were not expected to live more than a few days - but conjoined twins Marieme and Ndeye are preparing to start full-time nursery.

Originally from Senegal, they now live in Cardiff where they continue to surprise doctors with their progress.

Their dad, Ibrahima Ndiaye, called them "warriors" as they thrive and enjoy life.

