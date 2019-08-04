'A lot of ladies don't feel they are good enough'

Video

A Welsh competitive video gaming club is hoping to attract more women into the sport.

Cardiff Saints e-sports club is to hold monthly female-only nights.

The hope is that the events become a regular fixture in the Welsh competitive gaming calendar and increase participation among women.

"A lot of the ladies that come down they feel like they're not good enough for games so we try to make it a really chilled experience," said Kelly McMahon, of Belong Cardiff gaming arena.