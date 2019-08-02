Video

Did the Liberal Democrats play 'dirty' to win the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party, has accused them of striking a "backroom deal" with Plaid Cymru and the Green Party, who did not contest the seat to maximise the remain vote.

"The Lib Dems with their dirty, backroom deal with Plaid and the greens and others, threw the kitchen sink at this and got a narrow win. And that's disappointing, "he said.

However Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said her party have long called for a change to the electoral voting system.

She said: "We want a voting system where every vote counts but we are having to work with the system we have."

Jane Dodds overturned an 8,038 majority to beat incumbent Conservative Chris Davies by 1,425 votes.