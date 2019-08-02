By-election victor: People 'demand better'

Media player
Lib Dems win Brecon and Radnorshire by-election
Lib Dem Jane Dodds is declared the winner of the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, beating the previous MP, Conservative Chris Davies.
The by-election was caused by a recall petition following Mr Davies's conviction for a false expenses claim.
Ms Dodds overturned an 8,000 Tory majority with a Lib Dem margin of victory by 1,425 votes.
She said she would urge PM Boris Johnson to "stop playing with the future of our communities and rule out a no-deal Brexit".
02 Aug 2019
