Fancy sharing a mansion with six families?

"Obviously people come and go, but there's a sense of community here you don't always get living on an average street."

Rachael Marshall lives in cohousing - meaning she and her two sons share a home with nine other people in a 19th Century mansion in Llanidloes, Powys.

It is popular in countries including Denmark and Sweden, but accounts for less than 0.5% of Welsh homes.

This could be set to change in future after Powys council and the Wales Co-Operative Centre hired the country's first cohousing officer.