Brecon and Radnorshire by-election: Voters highlight issues
What are the important issues for voters who go to the polls in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?
BBC Wales reporter Teleri Glyn Jones takes a stroll around the Royal Welsh Show and finds out that Brexit is on people's minds - not just local issues.
It is the first electoral test for new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The poll was triggered in June when a recall petition unseated the incumbent Conservative MP Chris Davies after he was convicted of a false expenses claim.
There are six candidates in the race, competing for the attention of about 53,000 voters.
31 Jul 2019