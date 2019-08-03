Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Video games studios 'do not need to be in big cities'
Wales has everything required to play a bigger part in the £110bn global video games industry, according to companies and academics in the country.
With 30 games companies, Cardiff lags far behind other UK towns and cities, including Bristol which has 50.
But David Banner, co-founder of Bridgend-based Wales Interactive, said companies no longer need to set up in cities.
"With the advent of technology and the internet making the world a lot smaller, you don't have to necessarily be in those big cities any more," he said.
-
03 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window