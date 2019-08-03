Video

Wales has everything required to play a bigger part in the £110bn global video games industry, according to companies and academics in the country.

With 30 games companies, Cardiff lags far behind other UK towns and cities, including Bristol which has 50.

But David Banner, co-founder of Bridgend-based Wales Interactive, said companies no longer need to set up in cities.

"With the advent of technology and the internet making the world a lot smaller, you don't have to necessarily be in those big cities any more," he said.