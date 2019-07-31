Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parkinson's: Man says playing piano has 'slowed effects of disease'
A 74-year-old with Parkinson's believes learning to play the piano has helped to slow its effects of the disease on his body.
Derick Davies, from Llanrwst, Conwy, was diagnosed with the progressive neurological disorder in 2008.
Although he has symptoms such as tremors, he said it has progressed more slowly than doctors predicted.
"I put this down to the piano and to trying to have a positive attitude," he said.
31 Jul 2019
