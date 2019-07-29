Bear Grylls surprises boy who survived hit-and-run

Video

An 11-year-old scout who was left in a coma by a hit-and-run driver has been taken on a surprise helicopter trip by chief scout Bear Grylls.

Alfie from Saltney in Flintshire suffered a brain injury and spent 10 weeks in hospital after he was hit while riding his bike in January.

Grylls, chief scout of the Scout Association, surprised him at the Saltney Ferry Aviation Park.