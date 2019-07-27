'We need to think seriously about independence'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Think seriously about Welsh independence', say rally crowds

Welsh people should "think seriously about independence", according to people who attended a rally in Caernarfon on Saturday.

More than 8,000 people joined the rally on the Gwynedd town's Castle Square, according to organisers.

Police said they counted at least 5,000 people.

  • 27 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'Independence not as easy as some think'