Is Wales ready for Homeless World Cup?
Video

Final preparations are being made ahead of Wales hosting the Homeless World Cup.

The 17th edition of the tournament kicks off in Cardiff on Saturday.

Its aim is to use football to inspire homeless people to change their lives, with some celebrity faces supporting it.

The tournament will include men's/mixed and women's teams from 48 countries.

  • 27 Jul 2019
