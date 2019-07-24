'Recognised by those who supported from beginning'

Media player
Hollywood's Catherine Zeta-Jones handed Swansea freedom
Catherine Zeta-Jones has said she is being "recognised by those who supported me from the beginning" at a ceremony in Swansea.
The Hollywood star was given the honorary freedom of the City and County of Swansea.
It is part of celebrations marking Swansea's 50th year as a city.
The family posed for photographs and Zeta-Jones signed autographs before the ceremony.
24 Jul 2019
