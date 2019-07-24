'It was like a gunshot or an explosion'

Video

A lightning strike set a bedroom roof on fire.

The roof of an annexe in Bowling Bank, near Wrexham, was well alight when firefighters arrived at about 01:25 BST on Wednesday.

Megan Zahra was sleeping when it happened and woke to her step-dad telling her to get out of the building.

"Even the fireman were saying they didn't understand how the lowest building in the area managed to get struck," Ms Zahra said.