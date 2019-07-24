What is it like to fly during a thunderstorm?
The power of a thunderstorm can be appreciated from the safety of your bedroom.

But how would you feel flying in a helicopter as lightning bolts flash around you?

Footage from the National Police Air Service helicopter, based in Hawarden, Flintshire, gives you some idea what it might be like.

A house was set on fire after being struck by lightning as storms hit parts of Wales overnight.

  • 24 Jul 2019
