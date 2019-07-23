Video

Karisa Jones's husband Geraint was given infected blood in a transfusion in 1990 after losing his leg in a forklift truck accident at work.

He died 12 years after contracting hepatitis C and liver cirrhosis.

Victims of the contaminated blood scandal have been giving evidence to a public inquiry in Cardiff.

"He was a man that was dying every single day," said Mrs Jones, from Pontardawe, in the Swansea valley.

"It was unreal, it was just a nightmare."