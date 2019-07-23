Video

Boris Johnson has been elected new Conservative leader and will become the next UK prime minister.

After Mr Johnson was elected as the new Conservative leader in a ballot of party members, Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford called on him to show "maturity".

So, what do people on the street in Milford Haven think of the new PM?

"I just don't like him, I think he's a bloody idiot," was one woman's opinion, but another person said: "I think he's the better of the two. We want Brexit and we just want out."