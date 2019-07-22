Media player
Pontypool explosion: Neighbour's shock as garage blast kills man
A man has died following a blast at a house on a residential street in south Wales.
Emergency services were called to Coed Camlas in Pontypool, Torfaen, at about 11:10 BST on Monday.
Eyewitnesses said a garage door was sent flying across the street in the explosion.
Gwent Police confirmed that a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
22 Jul 2019
