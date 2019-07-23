Contaminated blood: 'The good times stopped'
Six months after Jennifer Hutchinson's third child was born in 1977, she received contaminated blood.

She had suffered a haemorrhage and needed an emergency operation.

It was another 34 years before Jennifer, now 75, from Benllech, Anglesey, was diagnosed with hepatitis C, a disease which damages the liver.

The infected blood inquiry takes place in Cardiff from Tuesday to Friday this week.

  • 23 Jul 2019
