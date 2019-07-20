Media player
Harlech: The steepest street party in the world
People in a north Wales town have been celebrating after one of its streets was named the steepest in the world.
Ffordd Pen Llech, in Harlech, Gwynedd, was found to be steeper than previous record holder Baldwin Street, in Dunedin, New Zealand.
About 200 people joined a party and were entertained by Batala Bermo, a "samba reggae" drum band from Barmouth.
20 Jul 2019
