'We don't want to forget that Jews lived here'

A charity wants to buy and restore one of Wales' oldest synagogues as part of efforts to preserve the nation's Jewish history.

One of the best examples of this history, Merthyr Tydfil's Old Synagogue has fallen into disrepair as Wales' Jewish population dwindles.

The Foundation for Jewish Heritage hopes to buy the site and restore it to its former glory.

"We don't want to forget that Jews once lived here," said Stanley Soffa from the Jewish History Association of South Wales (JHASW).